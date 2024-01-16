Google Launches Election Search Trends Page In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) To help the media outlets and the general public get easy access, Google has set up a Google Trends Pakistan General Election page, a tool that exhibits the top search queries, topics, and interests in parties contesting the elections.
The page also included data on the top election-related topics searched in each part of the country, such as the economy, taxes, and wages, among others, said a news release.
All the charts from the Google Trends page are embeddable on any site and will continue to update even after they’re placed on an outlet’s site.
Google clarified that the Google Trends Pakistan General Election page is not a poll or survey and does not reflect voting intentions. It merely reflects people’s search interest in particular topics at a local level over a period of time.
A spike in a particular search query does not reflect that a political party is somehow “more popular” or “winning”.
