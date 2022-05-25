UrduPoint.com

Government, Allies Committed To Implement Agenda Of Public Welfare: PM

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government along with its allies would work with dedication and commitment to implement the agenda of public welfare.

He was talking to a delegation of senior leaders of Balochistan National Party, comprising Minister of Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, State Minister for Energy Muhammad Hashim Notezai, Senator Muhammad Qasim Ranju and BNP Secretary General Jahanzeb Hussain.

The BNP leaders expressed full support for the government's policies.The meeting also discussed overall political situation.

