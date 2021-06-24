UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Focusing On Poor Segments Of Society: Zain Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Government focusing on poor segments of society: Zain Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zain Qureshi on Thursday said the government was focusing on poor segments of society by providing them subsidy on different essential items.

Talking to ptv news, he said that construction of motorways and developmental projects in different areas have been witnessed in present government tenure.

He said the government did not impose any new tax on masses in current budget, adding that indirect tax was imposed as per items utility.

He said the government allocated more funds to the provinces as consideration of their share than previous budgets.

He criticized previous governments for neglecting agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Budget Agriculture Government Share PTV

Recent Stories

Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-La ..

13 minutes ago

Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

13 minutes ago

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

14 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

15 minutes ago

Next Round of Astana Negotiations on Syria Schedul ..

17 minutes ago

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.