Government focusing on poor segments of society: Zain Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zain Qureshi on Thursday said the government was focusing on poor segments of society by providing them subsidy on different essential items.

Talking to ptv news, he said that construction of motorways and developmental projects in different areas have been witnessed in present government tenure.

He said the government did not impose any new tax on masses in current budget, adding that indirect tax was imposed as per items utility.

He said the government allocated more funds to the provinces as consideration of their share than previous budgets.

He criticized previous governments for neglecting agriculture sector.