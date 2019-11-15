UrduPoint.com
Government Issues Permits To Import Tomatoes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:55 PM

The government has issued permits to import 4500 metric tonnes of tomatoes, Waheed Ahmed, Pattern-In-Chief of the Fruit and Vegetable Association, told APP on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The government has issued permits to import 4500 metric tonnes of tomatoes, Waheed Ahmed, Pattern-In-Chief of the Fruit and Vegetable Association, told APP on Friday.

He said that the government has issued permits to import 4500 metric tonnes of tomatoes while some trucks loaded with tomatoes have already reached the Iran border, which would reach various vegetable markets of the country on Saturday (today), after which the prices of tomatoes in local markets would start to decline in the next few days.

Waheed Ahmed said that seven companies from Quetta had been issued permits to import tomatoes from Iran.

Responding to a question about the price of tomatoes in the localmarket, Wahid Ahmed said that the price of tomatoes would start to decline as supply of tomatoes will improve.

