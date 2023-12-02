Governor administers oath to Muhammad Ahmad Shah as caretaker provincial minister

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered an oath to Mohammed Ahmed Shah as a caretaker provincial minister in a simple ceremony held at the Governor House here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered an oath to Mohammed Ahmed Shah as a caretaker provincial minister in a simple ceremony held at the Governor House here on Saturday.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retrd) Muqoob Baqar and Caretaker Provincial Ministers attended the

oath-taking ceremony, a Governor House spokesman said.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Muhammad Fakhr Alam performed the duties of organizing the ceremony.

Provincial secretaries, well-known poets, journalists and people from different walks of life were also present on

the occasion.