Governor Administers Oath To Muhammad Ahmad Shah As Caretaker Provincial Minister

Published December 02, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered an oath to Mohammed Ahmed Shah as a caretaker provincial minister in a simple ceremony held at the Governor House here on Saturday.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retrd) Muqoob Baqar and Caretaker Provincial Ministers attended the

oath-taking ceremony, a Governor House spokesman said.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Muhammad Fakhr Alam performed the duties of organizing the ceremony.

Provincial secretaries, well-known poets, journalists and people from different walks of life were also present on

the occasion.

