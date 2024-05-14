Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Calls On PM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Governor Balochistan calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the prime minister congratulated the governor on assuming the office and expressed best wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They also discussed issues pertaining to Balochistan province.

