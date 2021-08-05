Governor Balochistan leads 'Youme-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' rally in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday said that freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was essential for peace and stability in the region.

He was addressing the participants of a rally organized in connection with 'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' (August 5) to fully support the struggle of Kashmiri brothers for independence.

The Governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at each international forum in order to expose brutality of Indian Army saying it was also responsibility of international organizations to play role for addressing Kashmir issue and took notice of India's aggression.

The rally was taken out from Governor House which ended at Shaheed Fayyaz Sunbal Chowk after marching different routs.

Provincial Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu, Vice Chancellors of Universities, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana and others participated in the rally.

The Governor said the India's August 5, 2019 step was a violation of all laws and values.

He further said that Pakistan has a very clear stance about Kashmir and wanted its solution according the UN resolutions.