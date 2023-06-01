UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Praises Int'l Organizations For Helping Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar praises Int'l organizations for helping flood victims

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday lauded the role of international organizations especially the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for their aid to those affected by natural disasters and mainly recent floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday lauded the role of international organizations especially the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for their aid to those affected by natural disasters and mainly recent floods.

He said this while talking to a delegation led by IRC head Nicholas Lambert at Governor House here.

Representatives of the Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) were also present on this occasion.

The Governor said that in Balochistan it was a very difficult task for us to utilize our own resources to help and rehabilitate the flood affectees, in this regard, cooperation of international organizations was very significant.

He thanked the ICRC and BRSP for helping the flood victims and asked the delegation to cooperate in the treatment and cure of deadly diseases in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Flood Cure

Recent Stories

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony, Announcement of C ..

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony, Announcement of Cabinet Expected on June 3 - An ..

2 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Ends Visit to China Without Signing Any ..

Elon Musk Ends Visit to China Without Signing Any Tesla-Related Deals - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' pr ..

Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' problems in jails: Federal Ombud ..

2 minutes ago
 US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost ..

US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost for 'Pride Month' Events - Let ..

2 minutes ago
 US Astronauts on Space Station Preparing to Instal ..

US Astronauts on Space Station Preparing to Install More Solar Power Arrays - NA ..

2 minutes ago
 Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' ..

Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' Moment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.