QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday lauded the role of international organizations especially the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for their aid to those affected by natural disasters and mainly recent floods.

He said this while talking to a delegation led by IRC head Nicholas Lambert at Governor House here.

Representatives of the Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) were also present on this occasion.

The Governor said that in Balochistan it was a very difficult task for us to utilize our own resources to help and rehabilitate the flood affectees, in this regard, cooperation of international organizations was very significant.

He thanked the ICRC and BRSP for helping the flood victims and asked the delegation to cooperate in the treatment and cure of deadly diseases in the province.