Governor Balochistan urges traders to access markets of neighboring countries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that due to the economic and commercial changes taking place in the province, new opportunities were being created for people linked with industry and trade.

"In this regard, it is necessary for the business community to make vigorous efforts to gain access to the commercial markets of neighboring countries, especially the countries of Central Asia," he added.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Khan Achakzai here.

During the meeting, they discussed the evolving economic situation and the new possibilities of trade with the neighboring countries.

The governor said that apart from the natural and mineral resources in Balochistan, attractive tourist spots and improved law and order situation, foreign investors could also make profitable investments with the facilities provided by the government.

He also assured the business community to take up their concerns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The governor also assured the delegation of all possible cooperation on his behalf.