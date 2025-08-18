Open Menu

Governor Expresses Grief Over Losses In Swabi Cloudburst, Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 10:54 PM

Governor expresses grief over losses in Swabi cloudburst, floods

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the human and material losses caused by a devastating cloudburst and subsequent flood in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the human and material losses caused by a devastating cloudburst and subsequent flood in Swabi.

In his condolence message, the Governor said he was deeply grieved by the loss of precious lives in the flood and extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the affected families in this difficult hour,” he said.

Governor Kundi stressed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently facing the severe impacts of unusual climatic changes, with the northern districts of the province being among the hardest-hit by natural disasters.

He emphasized that the flood-affected people deserve the government’s full attention and assured that the victims would not be left alone in their time of need.

Recent Stories

Governor expresses grief over losses in Swabi clou ..

Governor expresses grief over losses in Swabi cloudburst, floods

1 minute ago
 Any popular narrative contradictory to Islamic ide ..

Any popular narrative contradictory to Islamic ideology will be rejected: AJK PM

1 minute ago
 Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides

Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides

9 minutes ago
 Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordinat ..

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain

25 minutes ago
 Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensur ..

Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif

9 minutes ago
 Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in w ..

Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown

9 minutes ago
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Min ..

Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affair ..

13 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world cha ..

Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev

40 minutes ago
 Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future f ..

Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom

13 minutes ago
 Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabu ..

Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan i ..

13 minutes ago
 Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LU ..

Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH

13 minutes ago
 Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap

Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan