Governor expresses grief over losses in Swabi cloudburst, floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the human and material losses caused by a devastating cloudburst and subsequent flood in Swabi.

In his condolence message, the Governor said he was deeply grieved by the loss of precious lives in the flood and extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the affected families in this difficult hour,” he said.

Governor Kundi stressed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently facing the severe impacts of unusual climatic changes, with the northern districts of the province being among the hardest-hit by natural disasters.

He emphasized that the flood-affected people deserve the government’s full attention and assured that the victims would not be left alone in their time of need.