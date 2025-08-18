Open Menu

Heavy Rain In Murree Causes Landslides

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Heavy monsoon rain continued to lash Murree on Monday causing landslides at many places

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Heavy monsoon rain continued to lash Murree on Monday causing landslides at many places.

More than 88 milimetres of rain was recorded at the hilly station. Landslides occurred at Lower Topa, Chitta Mor, Shawala Minor and other places. Trees also fell at many places due to heavy rain and wind. However, traffic flowed without interruption.

Immediate relief operations were carried out by the district administration. Meanwhile, the Murree education Department announced to close schools for two days in view of the meteorological situation.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, in a statement, said all relevant departments including the district administration, police and rescue were on alert in the field.

He said relief activities were underway at the landslide sites as many places had been cleared. Traffic was flowing as usual, he said, urging the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and follow the precautionary measures issued by the district administration.

