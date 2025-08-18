Heavy Rain In Murree Causes Landslides
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 10:46 PM
Heavy monsoon rain continued to lash Murree on Monday causing landslides at many places
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Heavy monsoon rain continued to lash Murree on Monday causing landslides at many places.
More than 88 milimetres of rain was recorded at the hilly station. Landslides occurred at Lower Topa, Chitta Mor, Shawala Minor and other places. Trees also fell at many places due to heavy rain and wind. However, traffic flowed without interruption.
Immediate relief operations were carried out by the district administration. Meanwhile, the Murree education Department announced to close schools for two days in view of the meteorological situation.
Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, in a statement, said all relevant departments including the district administration, police and rescue were on alert in the field.
He said relief activities were underway at the landslide sites as many places had been cleared. Traffic was flowing as usual, he said, urging the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and follow the precautionary measures issued by the district administration.
Recent Stories
Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain
Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif
Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affair ..
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom
Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan i ..
Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH
Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure
More Stories From Weather
-
Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides42 seconds ago
-
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK11 hours ago
-
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 234 days ago
-
Scattered showers, humid weather forecast for Lahore5 days ago
-
Party cloudy weather, light rain forecast for Karachi6 days ago
-
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week6 days ago
-
Humid weather persists in Lahore7 days ago
-
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab7 days ago
-
Lahore receives scattered rain12 days ago
-
PDMA issues fact sheet on monsoon flood situation across Punjab12 days ago
-
Lahore receives scattered rainfall accompanied by humid conditions14 days ago
-
More rains expected as monsoon activity intensifies across Pakistan16 days ago