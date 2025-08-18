Karachi Police Kill Five Suspects, Arrest 730 In Weeklong Crime Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:46 PM
Acting on the directives of Additional IGP- Karachi Javed Alam Odho, police carried out a series of anti-crime operations across the city last week, resulting in multiple encounters and large recoveries
According to a spokesperson on Monday, district police engaged in 13 encounters with armed robbers. Five suspects were killed, while 18 others, including 12 injured, were arrested. Police seized 19 illegal weapons and seven motorcycles from their possession.
During the week, more than 730 suspects were arrested across Karachi’s East, West, and South zones.
The operations also targeted narcotics networks, leading to the recovery of 19.92 kilograms of hashish, ice/crystal, and heroin worth millions of rupees. Police further recovered over 181 illegal firearms with ammunition, allegedly used in robberies and other crimes. In separate actions, law enforcers recovered 33 snatched and stolen motorcycles and seven vehicles.
Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown
