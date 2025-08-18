Open Menu

Karachi Police Kill Five Suspects, Arrest 730 In Weeklong Crime Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown

Acting on the directives of Additional IGP- Karachi Javed Alam Odho, police carried out a series of anti-crime operations across the city last week, resulting in multiple encounters and large recoveries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Acting on the directives of Additional IGP- Karachi Javed Alam Odho, police carried out a series of anti-crime operations across the city last week, resulting in multiple encounters and large recoveries.

According to a spokesperson on Monday, district police engaged in 13 encounters with armed robbers. Five suspects were killed, while 18 others, including 12 injured, were arrested. Police seized 19 illegal weapons and seven motorcycles from their possession.

During the week, more than 730 suspects were arrested across Karachi’s East, West, and South zones.

The operations also targeted narcotics networks, leading to the recovery of 19.92 kilograms of hashish, ice/crystal, and heroin worth millions of rupees. Police further recovered over 181 illegal firearms with ammunition, allegedly used in robberies and other crimes. In separate actions, law enforcers recovered 33 snatched and stolen motorcycles and seven vehicles.

Recent Stories

Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides

Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides

48 seconds ago
 Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordinat ..

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain

17 minutes ago
 Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensur ..

Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif

50 seconds ago
 Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in w ..

Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown

52 seconds ago
 Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Min ..

Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affair ..

5 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world cha ..

Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev

32 minutes ago
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future f ..

Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom

5 minutes ago
 Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabu ..

Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan i ..

5 minutes ago
 Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LU ..

Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH

5 minutes ago
 Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap

Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Mal ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..

16 minutes ago
 RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Mul ..

RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan