Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority Chairperson Prof Dr. Asif Ali has said biotechnology can play key role in boosting crop production and ensuring food security in the country.

He was addressing a meeting held for discussing annual research program of Department of Biotechnology Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI).

Dr Asif Ali said that agri scientists are actively engaged in developing new high-yielding crop varieties through biotechnology. The modern technologies would help increase per-acre production and strengthen national food security, he added.

He said that in changing climatic conditions, food security could only be achieved if all stakeholders from the public and private sectors work collectively on a common platform. The use of plant biotechnology has made it possible to introduce genetic changes in crops, fruits and vegetables to control harmful pests and diseases in addition to boosting productivity in a shorter time, he added.

Chief Scientist Agricultural Research Punjab Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman briefed the meeting that AARI scientists are conducting research on wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane, oilseeds, pulses, vegetables, fruits and fodder crops.

Transgenic plant development, DNA marker testing of genetically modified crops, tissue culture propagation and the production of disease-resistant quality seed are vital areas of focus to meet future challenges, he added.

Chief Scientist of AARI’s Biotechnology Department Dr. Qamar Shakeel said that participation of stakeholders and their valuable suggestions in the research program would help modernize the agricultural research process.

The countries like China have significantly increased crop production through the use of biotechnology, he added.

Renowned scientist Dr. Abid Niaz informed the gathering that agricultural microbiologists have introduced a bio-culture of beneficial microbes to decompose crop residues of wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize in the field. This process will help eliminate stubble burning, reduce environmental pollution, and enhance soil fertility, he added.

He said that registered bio-culture packets are now being supplied to the farmers at subsidized rates.

Through collaborations between private companies and AARI, the bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides are being tested in vegetables and fruits with ISO-certified labs and field trials already underway in Sargodha, Sahiwal, Okara and Depalpur. These measures are expected to help resolve long-standing issues of growers and exporters, thereby increasing farm incomes, he added.

He said that adoption of bio-fertilizers would not only improve yields but also reduce the dependence on chemical fertilizers while protecting the environment.

The representatives of the private sector urged the scientists to accelerate ongoing experiments for controlling nematodes, fungal, bacterial and viral diseases in wheat, cotton, pulses, oilseeds, fruits such as papaya and citrus and vegetables while ensuring farmers receive timely awareness of research outcomes.

Leading scientists including Dr. Javed Ahmed, Dr. Khalid Hussain, Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, Chief Scientist Wheat Department Dr Javaid Ahmad, Prof Fakhar-un-Nisa from Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), Bureau Chief Veterinary news & Views Dr Khalid Hussain Shauq, Director Agriculture Information Faisalabad Dr Asif Ali, Deputy Directors Agriculture Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and Muhammad Qavi Irshad, representatives of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), Nuclear Institute for Agriculture & Biology (NIAB) were also present in the meeting.

Australian scientist Richard Trethowan and Punjab Agriculture Research board (PARB) Chairman Dr. Abid Mahmood joined the meeting online and shared their views.

Other contributors included Dr. Shaukat Ali of National Institute of Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology, Engr. Javed Saleem Qureshi, Chairman Four Brothers Group, Muhammad Asim of Bayer Pakistan, Rashid Ahmed of CropLife Association Pakistan and Asif Majeed of Evyol Group contributed in the research program.

Later, the annual research program was finalized with minor adjustments based on valuable suggestions of the participants.