Any popular narrative contradictory to Islamic ideology will be rejected: AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that any narrative, no matter how popular may be!, will be rejected if it contradicts the ideology of Islam and the vision propounded by our forefathers

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that any narrative, no matter how popular may be!, will be rejected if it contradicts the ideology of islam and the vision propounded by our forefathers.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the Nawab Jassi Khan Foundation in Mang Township of District Sudhnoti, calling Poonch a land of fertile minds, he said the people of the region are intellectually vibrant and politically conscious.

Announcing the construction of a monument in memory of Nawab Jassi Khan at Mang, the Prime Minister said, “I have brought with me the notification for the construction of the Mang–Thorad Highway and the Palandri–Tarakhal Highway, while instructions have also been issued for the construction of the Chhatrodi Bandi Bridge.”

He said the people must realize that the freedom they enjoy today is the outcome of sacrifices and struggles made by their elders. Understanding the need to promote the ideology of the forefathers, he said, “No one can alter the region’s history, written in blood.”

He said, “Today I feel satisfied that better sense has prevailed and everyone has understood the situation. The narrative of chaos must be thwarted at all costs.” He added that difference of opinion and ideology was the essence of democracy and urged people to have respect for diverse viewpoints.Referring to the distinct identity of the liberated territory, he said the flag of Azad Kashmir flies in every corner of the state, while in Indian-occupied Kashmir the state flag has disappeared from the landscape.

Calling freedom the greatest blessing of Allah, he said, “If you want to know the value of freedom, just ask the Palestinians. This free region (AJK) is truly a blessing from God.” Highlighting initiatives taken by the government to ensure good governance and better service delivery, the Prime Minister said concrete steps had been taken to improve infrastructure and ensure the welfare of the people.

He expressed gratitude to Pakistan for extending every possible support and facility to the people of Azad Kashmir. Referring to the subsidized provision of electricity and wheat flour, he said such facilities were not available to citizens anywhere else in Pakistan.

He added that development projects worth Rs. 1 billion were being executed in each constituency of Azad Kashmir, and for the first time, the government had allocated Rs. 70 million per constituency specifically for road construction.

On this occasion, senior minister Colonel (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor, ministers Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Advisor to the Government Sardar Ahmed Sagheer, former Minister Dr. Muhammad Najib Naqi Khan, Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Azad Kashmir Maulana Saeed Yousaf Khan, President Sudhan Educational Conference Sardar Shahzeb Shabir, and other dignitaries were also present.