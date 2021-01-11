Governor for BPSC more efficient, transparent

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday urged the Chairman of Balochistan Public Service Commissioner (BPSC) and his team to play their role in making the institution more efficient and transparent so that merit could be ensured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday urged the Chairman of Balochistan Public Service Commissioner (BPSC) and his team to play their role in making the institution more efficient and transparent so that merit could be ensured.

He said the role of institutions has vital for maintaining merit in the society and conveying the right to the deserving people in the area.

Governor expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Balochistan Public Service Commissioner (BPSC) members led by its Chairman Salak Khan Durrani at Governor House Quetta here.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said it was welcome that a large part of the total population of the country consists of youth but it was also the responsibility of the state to provide employment opportunities to them and use their potential for national interests.

In this regard, the role of institutions like Balochistan Public Service Commission was very important, he said.

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said the time has come for us to focus more on natural sciences rather than social sciences to provide a true foundation for sustainable development of the country and the province.

It is commendable that students from rural areas across the province are securing prominent positions in competitive examinations despite limited resources, he said.

Finally, Chairman Salik Khan Durrani presented the annual report of the organization to the Governor of Balochistan.