Governor GB visits graveyard of Bhutto family at Garhi Khuda Bux to pay respects

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah visited the graves of the martyrs of the Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Sunday.

He visited the grave of the assassinated PPP chairperson, and two-time prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid a floral wreath at her grave, and offered fateha.

Governor GB also laid a floral wreath at the grave of the founder chairman of PPP and former prime minister, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and offered fateha.

He also visited the grave of the former chairperson of PPP and first lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat, Begum Nusrat Bhutto (late).

Syed Mehdi also visited the graves of Shireen Amir Begum (late), the first wife of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

Talking to media on the occasion, Governor GB said I visit Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto every year to pay my respects our martyred leaders.

He said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto did historical work for GB, due to which the people of Gilgit still remember her.