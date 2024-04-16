Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam here in his office.

He congratulated Engr Amir Muqam on assuming charge as Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release.

Engr Amir Muqam thanked Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and said that he will soon visit Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minister said that the problems of people of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan would be resolved on priority.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Gilgit-Baltistan will not have any problem of wheat shortage and its smooth supply will be ensured.