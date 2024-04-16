Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah Calls On Amir Muqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam here in his office
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam here in his office.
He congratulated Engr Amir Muqam on assuming charge as Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release.
Engr Amir Muqam thanked Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and said that he will soon visit Gilgit-Baltistan.
The minister said that the problems of people of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan would be resolved on priority.
Engr Amir Muqam said that Gilgit-Baltistan will not have any problem of wheat shortage and its smooth supply will be ensured.
Recent Stories
Ch. Shafay for strict monitoring of anti-hoarding activities
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa visits LHC with senior judges
Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party
2 drug peddlers given jail terms
PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif
Balochistan to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges
Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks
Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university hospital
Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support extended to Pakistan
Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million
SAU central library completes initial phase of digitization project
Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge of DG MDA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa visits LHC with senior judges1 minute ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party22 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers given jail terms22 minutes ago
-
PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif22 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges21 minutes ago
-
Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university hospital21 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million21 minutes ago
-
SAU central library completes initial phase of digitization project21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge of DG MDA21 minutes ago
-
Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May53 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)50 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation50 minutes ago