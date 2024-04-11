Open Menu

Governor, Justice Supreme Court Offer Eid Prayer In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 11:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and Supreme Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Governor House Quetta.

They, on the occasion said, for Muslims, it is a day of reward from Allah Almighty in exchange for enduring the hardships of worship, austerity and fasting during the month of Ramazan.

It is our religious duty to take special care of those people who cannot afford to celebrate Eid, they urged.

They further called for remembering poor segment of the society on Eid so that the poor and needy people do not feel alone in this time of hardship.

APP/ask.

