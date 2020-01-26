Governor KP de-notified three KP Ministers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman while exercising his constitutional power Sunday de-notified three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers from Chief Minister Mahmood Khan cabinet including Senior Minister for sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan, Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai and Minister for Revenue and Estate Shakeel Ahmad.

With the decision of the de-notification of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman it clearly surfaced the differences in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet wherein reports were there about ministers of the sitting government and some members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly held more than two meetings to form a pressure groups against the sitting Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

However, all of a sudden the decision of de-notification was taken against more active Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, who recently held most successful 33rd National Games and got much appreciation from different circles within party and outside, Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai and Revenue and Estate Minister Shakeel Ahmad.

According to an official notification issued here Sunday, the Governor of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is exercised of the powers conferred under clause 3 of Article 132 of the Constitutions of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with clause 1 of Article 105 thereof, is please to de-notify the following provincial ministers from their offices.

Muhammad Atif Khan, Senior Minister for Sports, Culture and Tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Minister for Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Shakeel Ahmad, Minister for Revenue and Estate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were de-notified.

On their de-notification from their respective offices, they have ceased to hold the Portfolios of Provincial Ministers with immediate effect.

KP Information Minister Shoukat Ali Yousafzai while talking to media men also confirmed the de-notification decision of three powerful ministers from Mahmood Khan cabinet and said that among these three two were also strong candidature of the Chief Minister KP slot including Muhammad Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai.

He said when party did not take decision in time in and an appropriate manner well before developing of any pressure groups within party then certainly more problems surfaced. He said all the three ministers have been found of violating party disciplines but no action was taken at that time and always given clean chit. He said discussions were always there to address any grievances of any of the party member but when it did not reach to good end and certainly for maintaining party discipline such un-tasteful decision was taken.

Shoukat Ali Yousafzai said that these Ministers have formed pressure group against sitting Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and despite called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman to address any of their grievances through talks but they did not stop their work by violating party disciplines.

He said how one can remain in the cabinet if not follow the decision of the govt. In a question, he said, the fates of Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed would decide by the party very soon.