Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ayaz, lauds forces' sacrifices

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited the residence of Pakistan Air Force martyr Radar Technician Muhammad Ayaz, who was martyred in the line of duty during Indian aggression
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited the residence of Pakistan Air Force martyr Radar Technician Muhammad Ayaz, who was martyred in the line of duty during Indian aggression.
The Governor offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the martyr's soul and patience for the family.
Governor Kundi also visited the martyr’s grave and paid homage to his sacrifice, calling it a symbol of national pride.
“Martyr Muhammad Ayaz and all those who laid down their lives in defense against Indian aggression are the pride of the nation,” he said.
He praised the armed forces for defending the country with bravery and professionalism, stating that Ayaz’s sacrifice would be remembered in golden words.
Expressing sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, including women and children during Indian attacks, the Governor said the Pakistani forces had responded robustly, boosting national morale.
He highlighted Operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" as a decisive and effective military response that shattered India's arrogance.
While speaking to media representatives, Governor Kundi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for initiating Pakistan's nuclear program, making the country’s defense invincible and asserting Pakistan’s sovereignty to the world.
He also acknowledged Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s contributions in advancing Pakistan’s missile technology, which further strengthened national defense.
The Governor praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for representing Pakistan with diplomatic strength on international forums.
“His efforts have highlighted Pakistan’s peaceful and positive stance globally, enhancing the country’s image as a responsible and sovereign state,” he said.
Several PPP leaders including Mardan District President Asad Khan, former district Nazim Asad Kashmiri, former tehsil Nazim Javed Iqbal Khan, former General Secretary Aurangzeb Khan, PPP leader Irfan Khan Mohmand, Takhte Bhai Bar Vice President Shah Hussain Khan Advocate and Mardan Division spokesperson Ibrahim Syed Yousafzai were also present at the occasion.
