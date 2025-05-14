PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'

The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) organised a rally here on Wednesday and celebrated Gratitude Day on the success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos' and to pay tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) organised a rally here on Wednesday and celebrated Gratitude Day on the success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos' and to pay tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan.

PEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal, President Sundar Industrial Estate Muhammad Ahmed Khan, and President Sundar Trade Union Syed Maaz Mahmood led the rally from the Sundar board office to Al Harmain Chowk. A large number of industrialists and industrial workers participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were carrying national flag and placards written in favour of Pakistan Armed Forces. The national anthem and slogans in favour of the Armed Forces were chanted during the rally.

Addressing the rally, PIEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal said that the success of the operation has proven that Pakistan Armed Forces will not tolerate any threat to the country’s integrity and sovereignty.

He added, "Our armed forces have thwarted India's nefarious objectives and made the country's defense impregnable. It has been proven that Pakistan is not only self-sufficient in its defense but also has the full capability and courage to respond to the enemy on every front."

He said, "Befitting reply of our armed forces was not just a defensive action, but a clear message to the enemy that our silence should not be considered as our weakness. We want peace in the region, but for this, the integrity of our country will not be compromised at all."

At the end of the rally, special prayers were offered for the peace and stability of the country and the nation.