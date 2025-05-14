Open Menu

PIEDMC Celebrates Success Of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 10:27 PM

PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'

The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) organised a rally here on Wednesday and celebrated Gratitude Day on the success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos' and to pay tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) organised a rally here on Wednesday and celebrated Gratitude Day on the success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos' and to pay tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan.

PEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal, President Sundar Industrial Estate Muhammad Ahmed Khan, and President Sundar Trade Union Syed Maaz Mahmood led the rally from the Sundar board office to Al Harmain Chowk. A large number of industrialists and industrial workers participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were carrying national flag and placards written in favour of Pakistan Armed Forces. The national anthem and slogans in favour of the Armed Forces were chanted during the rally.

Addressing the rally, PIEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal said that the success of the operation has proven that Pakistan Armed Forces will not tolerate any threat to the country’s integrity and sovereignty.

He added, "Our armed forces have thwarted India's nefarious objectives and made the country's defense impregnable. It has been proven that Pakistan is not only self-sufficient in its defense but also has the full capability and courage to respond to the enemy on every front."

He said, "Befitting reply of our armed forces was not just a defensive action, but a clear message to the enemy that our silence should not be considered as our weakness. We want peace in the region, but for this, the integrity of our country will not be compromised at all."

At the end of the rally, special prayers were offered for the peace and stability of the country and the nation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um- ..

PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'

3 minutes ago
 NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & tes ..

NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & testing systems

3 minutes ago
 RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneu ..

RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneurship

3 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing ..

NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing scam victims

3 minutes ago
 Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ay ..

Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ayaz, lauds forces' sacrifices

3 minutes ago
 Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as I ..

Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as ICT Police modernize checkpoint ..

3 hours ago
Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephon ..

Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons

3 hours ago
 11 dead, 1,502 injured in 1,290 road traffic crash ..

11 dead, 1,502 injured in 1,290 road traffic crashes across Punjab

3 hours ago
 Minister of State for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath ..

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath for strengthening primary heal ..

3 hours ago
 Zero tolerance policy against encroachments: AC Ko ..

Zero tolerance policy against encroachments: AC Kohat

3 hours ago
 Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) delegation vis ..

Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) delegation visits Bahawalpur Chamber of Comm ..

3 hours ago
 Operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" taught a lesson to c ..

Operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" taught a lesson to cowardly enemy; DG PHA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business