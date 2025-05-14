NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & testing systems

Managing Director (MD) of National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and held a meeting with Executive Director NAVTTC Amir Jan to finalize a strategic roadmap for upgrading the NPF’s education and testing systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Managing Director (MD) of National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and held a meeting with Executive Director NAVTTC Amir Jan to finalize a strategic roadmap for upgrading the NPF’s education and testing systems.

A police spokesman told APP on Wednesday that the meeting focused on modernizing and improving the NPF education system in line with contemporary needs. Various proposals were discussed to enhance the quality of education and a formal roadmap was devised to raise the standards of NPF’s education and testing services.

MD Rizvi said the promotion of vocational and technical education in institutions operating under the NPF education system would not only pave the way for sustainable development for citizens, police personnel and their families but also contribute to raising the overall standard of skilled labor in the country.

The MD said the initiative aims to equip the youth with modern skills and support national economic growth.

MD Rizvi emphasized that modernizing the NPF education and testing systems is a critical need of the time, and collaboration with NAVTTC would help achieve these goals.

MD Rizvi expressed confidence that these efforts would provide opportunities for quality technical education not only to police officers and their children but also to the general public.

The visit was termed as a significant step towards police welfare, which will lead to notable improvements in NPF’s educational and welfare projects in the future.

MD Rizvi said the NPF would continue to take modern and effective steps to improve technical and vocational education and equip youth across Pakistan with valuable skills.