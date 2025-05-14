NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing scam victims

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has achieved a major milestone by recovering Rs1.34 billion in the Formanites Housing Society scandal and begun disbursing the recovered amount among 1,446 victims affected by the scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has achieved a major milestone by recovering Rs1.34 billion in the Formanites Housing Society scandal and begun disbursing the recovered amount among 1,446 victims affected by the scam.

Marking this milestone, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Muhammad Ahtram Dar stated that, keeping in view the special directives of the Chairman NAB to ensure completion of cheque distribution before Eid-ul-Adha, the Lahore Bureau has decided to remain operational over the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) to continue delivering services to the victims. The initiative is designed to maximize relief delivery within the shortest possible time.

The DG also announced the withdrawal of the requirement to bring stamp papers for cheque collection, a move aimed at facilitating the process for the affectees. He further emphasised that providing rapid and prioritised relief to the general public remains a core directive of the Chairman NAB. He also noted that NAB Lahore has previously succeeded in disbursing compensation to thousands of victims within a remarkably short period.

He added that addressing the grievances of victims in the housing sector remains NAB’s top priority. He also urged all victims of the Formanites Housing Scam to bring their original documents while collecting their cheques to ensure a smooth and efficient disbursement process.