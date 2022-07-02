Governor nominates 3 members in Bahauddin Zakariya University syndicate

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Governor Punjab Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman nominated three new members in syndicate of Bahauddin Zakariya University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman nominated three new members in syndicate of Bahauddin Zakariya University.

According to sources, Chairman board of Management Nishtar Hospital Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi, renowned educationist Farhat Zafar and novelist Prof Shumaila Khalique (Principal Government Graduate College for Women Shah Rukn-e-Alam were nominated as syndicate member of BZU.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi was also working on education and health promotion projects in south Punjab and various parts of Balochistan. Civil society hailed decision of nomination of Jalaluddin Rumi.

They hoped that Jalaluddin Rumi would play important role in development of the varsity and promotion of education activities in the region.

