Governor Punjab Calls On President Arif Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Governor Punjab calls on President Arif Alvi

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi and discussed various issues including resolution of problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis in the country during a meeting at the Governor"s House, here on Thursday

President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated the Punjab Aab-e-Pak water projects, steps taken for the solution of overseas Pakistanis issues and reforms in the universities by the Governor Punjab, says a press release.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar briefed the President on the new local government system in Punjab.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar informed the President that work on more than 1200 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in urban and rural areas of Punjab was in full swing and these projects would be completed by March this year. Meetings were being held every week in Governor House with overseas Pakistanis and steps were being taken to solve their problems through Overseas Pakistanis Punjab Commission and other institutions, he added.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that strengthening of institutions, transparency and merit were the top priority of the government and all resources would be utilised to make Pakistan strong, prosperous and peaceful.

During the meeting, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of military officers and soldiers in terrorism in Balochistan and paid tribute to the security forces for giving a blunt response to the terrorists.

The Governor was of the view that the whole nation was united against the terrorists and their facilitators and their evil plots would be thwarted in any case, adding that the whole nation stood by the families of the martyrs.

