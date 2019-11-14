Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar session convened on Nov 18

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly on November 18 (Monday) at 3:00 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly on November 18 (Monday) at 3:00 pm.

PRO Punjab Assembly Abdul Qahar Rashid told APP on Thursday that it would be 16th session of the 17th Punjab Assembly during which multiple ordinances will be taken up for legislation.

Some new bills will also be referred to the standing committees.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will chair the session.

The gazette notification to this effect has been issued by the Assembly Secretariat.