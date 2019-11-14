UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Session Convened On Nov 18

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:28 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar session convened on Nov 18

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly on November 18 (Monday) at 3:00 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly on November 18 (Monday) at 3:00 pm.

PRO Punjab Assembly Abdul Qahar Rashid told APP on Thursday that it would be 16th session of the 17th Punjab Assembly during which multiple ordinances will be taken up for legislation.

Some new bills will also be referred to the standing committees.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will chair the session.

The gazette notification to this effect has been issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

Related Topics

Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab Rashid November Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

JUI-F will implement its Plan-B today

6 minutes ago

LHC allows Kaira to meet Asif Ali Zardari in hospi ..

28 minutes ago

Minister for strict action against black marketers ..

2 minutes ago

Asian equities swing as trade cues awaited, Hong K ..

17 minutes ago

Kiev Yet to Receive Official Proposal From Kazakhs ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, 17 injured in van-trailer collision in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.