Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar ,Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:34 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday participated in a rally organised to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren at Faisal chowk, The Mall

Provincial ministers, including Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Humayun, Anser Majeed Khan, Hashim Jawan Bakht, PTI Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, the chief secretary and inspector general Punjab police participated in the rally.

A large number of people from all walks of life were also present.

The participants of the rally wearing black ribbons on their arms protested against Indian barbarism and atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The atmosphere was filled with slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

Special prayers were also offered for the success of Kashmiris' freedom movement.

