Governor Punjab condemns Indian drone attacks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has strongly condemned the drone attacks on civilians by India.

He paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for timely intercepting the drones.

The Governor said that the armed forces have shot down all the drones and thwarted the enemy's intentions.

He said said that the drone attacks on innocent children and women in the dark of night are deplorable.

He commended the Pakistan Army's ability to effectively address the prevailing challenges.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said he stands with every soldier of the Pakistan Army.

The Governor Punjab said that India's cowardly attacks cannot demoralize the nation.

He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of a civilian in the Jabi area of Fatah Jang in the drone attack.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the drone attacks.