Pakistan's Ambassador Presents Credentials To King Of Belgium
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 01:40 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium and European Union Thursday presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Philippe of the Belgians at the Royal Palace.
In a post on X, the ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and apprised His Majesty of the peace and security situation in South Asia.
