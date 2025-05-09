Open Menu

Pakistan's Ambassador Presents Credentials To King Of Belgium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 01:40 AM

Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to King of Belgium

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium and European Union Thursday presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Philippe of the Belgians at the Royal Palace.

In a post on X, the ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and apprised His Majesty of the peace and security situation in South Asia.

