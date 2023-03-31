UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Approves Summaries For Important University Postings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 07:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has approved various summaries related to the universities as chancellor.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has nominated Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Dean, Faculty of Information and Media Studies as Pro Vice Chancellor of Punjab University for 3 years or till his superannuation, whichever is earlier.

The Governor assigned the additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Thal University Bhakkar to Dr Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University for a period of six months or appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

He has assigned additional charge of the post of Treasurer to Mutee-ur Rehman, Assistant Professor, Department of business Administration, University of Mianwali, for a period of three months or till appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, whichever is earlier.

Balighur Rehman also directed the administrative department and the university to complete the process of appointment of a regular incumbent to the post of Treasurer within the period of additional charge.

He assigned the additional charge of the post of Treasurer, Emerson University, Multan to Dr. Abdul Mueed, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for a period of six months or the arrival of a permanent incumbent, whichever is earlier. Along with this, Governor Punjab also directed the Higher education Department to initiate the recruitment process for selection of regular incumbent to the post of Treasurer during this additional charge period as per law and service statutes.

