Governor Shah Farman inaugurates telemedicine project at KMU to provide online free of cost consultation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has formally inaugurated telemedicine project at Khyber Medical University, (KMU) here to reduce the burden on hospitals,clinics and to provide free of cost consultation as well as prescription to the patients online especially to the remote areas and tribal districts of the province.

Among others, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Registrar Prof. Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Project In charge Telemedicine Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan, Dr. Muhammad Jawad and Dr. Kashif Ali were also present at the occasion.

Earlier while briefing the Governor about the telemedicine project, Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan said that the department of telemedicine has made considerable progress in terms of therapeutic and medical advice in foreign countries, while in the public sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KMU is the pioneer to launch this unique type of medical services free of cost. He informed this initiative would provide benefit to a large number of people in remote and far flung areas of the province. Dr. Abdul Jalil said this project will provide easy access to standard and best health facilities at home. In the context of coronavirus crisis patients as well as general patients will enable to avoid the visits of hospitals and clinics and they will get benefit from these online services.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Governor Shah Farman said KMU had launched the telemedicine project in view of the ongoing lockdown in the context of the corona outbreak which is not only really appreciable but it shows the hard work and dedication of KMU staff and administration against the corona outbreak.

He said that the profession of medicine is certainly one of the best areas of service through serving the suffering humanity which is praiseworthy. He congratulated the KMU administration and the relevant experts who have set a precedent for other organizations by launching a free online project of therapeutic and medical consultations in the context of the Corona outbreak.

Governor appreciated the KMU Public Health Reference Lab services especially the staff working there day and night with full commitment. He hoped that the chain of services will not only keep continue with the passage of time but it would also be increased in term of human as well as logistics resources.

The Governor later on visited the KMU Public Health Reference Lab in addition to the formal opening of the telemedicine services.It is worth mentioning that the said telemedicine project will initially provide online services from 9am to 6pm and will be extended to 24 Hrs later with the support of more than 50 specialist doctors including VC KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid a renowned pulmonologist, Registrar Prof. Dr. Salim Gandapur famous ophthalmologist, Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan family medicine specialist, Dr. Muhammad Jawad family physician and Dr. Kashif Ali dermatologist are amongst the service providers.

Patients will be able to contact the KMU's official website www.kmu.edu.pk in addition to the direct link to helpline numbers 0317-1777516 and0317-9797297.