Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public service

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr. Arif Alvi has awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori for his public services towards the poor and downtrodden

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori for his public services towards the poor and downtrodden.

Governor Sindh was honoured at Aiwan-i-Saddar Islamabad during the confrontment of Civil Awards to outstanding personalities from various walks of life, said a spokesperson of Governor's House here on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kamran Khan Tessori is a renowned businessman engaged in gems and jewellery business.

He got the best exporter award on nine occasions and the best businessman of the year three times.

He was also given the golden son of the country award once.

Governor Sindh while thanking Almighty Allah for this honour pledged to work for the welfare of the masses with even more zeal and zest.