UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz For Public Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public service

President Dr. Arif Alvi has awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori for his public services towards the poor and downtrodden

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori for his public services towards the poor and downtrodden.

Governor Sindh was honoured at Aiwan-i-Saddar Islamabad during the confrontment of Civil Awards to outstanding personalities from various walks of life, said a spokesperson of Governor's House here on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kamran Khan Tessori is a renowned businessman engaged in gems and jewellery business.

He got the best exporter award on nine occasions and the best businessman of the year three times.

He was also given the golden son of the country award once.

Governor Sindh while thanking Almighty Allah for this honour pledged to work for the welfare of the masses with even more zeal and zest.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Governor Business Poor Gold From Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of R ..

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of Russian Athletics Federation

1 minute ago
 US Energy Secretary Says Will 'Take a Few Years' t ..

US Energy Secretary Says Will 'Take a Few Years' to Refill Strategic Petroleum R ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says TikTok Poses Threat to US National Se ..

Blinken Says TikTok Poses Threat to US National Security, Should Be Ended Someho ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamic State Stronger Today in Afghanistan After ..

Islamic State Stronger Today in Afghanistan After US Withdrawal - CENTCOM Chief

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend DFDF&#039;s achievements at fu ..

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits free flour point on Edgerton ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.