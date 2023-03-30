UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Inaugurates Saylani's Ramazan Bachat Bazar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday formally inaugurated the Ramazan Bachat Bazar of Saylani Welfare Trust International here

Head of Saylani Welfare Trust International Maulana Bashir Farooqui was also present on the occasion. Around 30 per cent subsidy is being provided on flour, cooking oil and concentrated syrups at Saylani Bachat Bazaar.

Governor Sindh, while appreciating the effort of Saylani, said that the Trust and Maulana Bashir Farooqui did not need any introduction and the people had full confidence in them.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that Saylani was taking all possible steps to help the poor and middle class.

Governor Sindh further said that he fully supported Maulana Bashir Farooqi in his welfare activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Bashir Farooqi said that an integrated system has been built to avoid the rush in the 'Bachat Bazar'.

