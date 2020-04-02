UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Receives Donation Of Sanitizers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:12 PM

Governor Sindh receives donation of sanitizers

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday received donation of hands sanitizers worth Rs 10 million from Mohsin Pardesi, official of a private company, at the Governor's House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday received donation of hands sanitizers worth Rs 10 million from Mohsin Pardesi, official of a private company, at the Governor's House here.

The Sindh Governor also met with, Chairman of a private television channel, Haji Mohammad Iqbal at the Governor's House here, said a spokesperson to the Governor.

Member of the Sindh Assembly Halim Adil Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Governor said that the role of the philanthropists in the fight against Corona virus is very important. Providing ration to the public in the lockdown situation is among the priorities of the government, he added.

He said that this is a war for all of us and it can be won by unity, therefore it is very important to take precautionary measures for protection against Corona virus and also create awareness among masses in this regard.

