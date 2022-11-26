Governor Sindh visits Karachi Zoo

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited Karachi Zoo and reviewed facilities for animals, development work of Zoo, and other matters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited Karachi Zoo and reviewed facilities for animals, development work of Zoo, and other matters.

He said that Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and his team were ensuring that all required prerequisites for the maintenance of Zoo and its development were made in an efficient way.

On the occasion, Murtaza Wahab and officers were also present.

The governor said that the Zoo was visited by a large number of people on daily basis.