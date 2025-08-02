Open Menu

Governor Tessori For Adopting Principles Of Public Service, Integrity, Transparency

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Governor Tessori for adopting principles of public service, integrity, transparency

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Saturday, said that young officers are the valuable asset of the country and must adopt public service, honesty, and transparency as their core principles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Saturday, said that young officers are the valuable asset of the country and must adopt public service, honesty, and transparency as their core principles.

The governor, in a meeting with a delegation of probationary officers from the Civil Services Academy- comprising officers from the 48th STP-PAS and the 12th DS (MCMC)- at Governor House Karachi, urged the officers to make impartial service to the nation their mission and to ensure timely decision making and effective resolution of public issues.

Later, the delegation visited Governor Sindh’s welfare initiatives, including the “Bell of Hope,” the “Ration Marquee,” the “IT Marquee,” and the historic office of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The probationary officers appreciated the Governor’s welfare programs and termed the “Bell of Hope” an exemplary model of public service that is bringing real change to the lives of common citizens. The participants also lauded the Governor’s public-centric efforts and expressed hope that such initiatives would continue in the future.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

2 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

12 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

14 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan