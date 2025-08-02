Governor Tessori for adopting principles of public service, integrity, transparency

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Saturday, said that young officers are the valuable asset of the country and must adopt public service, honesty, and transparency as their core principles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Saturday, said that young officers are the valuable asset of the country and must adopt public service, honesty, and transparency as their core principles.

The governor, in a meeting with a delegation of probationary officers from the Civil Services Academy- comprising officers from the 48th STP-PAS and the 12th DS (MCMC)- at Governor House Karachi, urged the officers to make impartial service to the nation their mission and to ensure timely decision making and effective resolution of public issues.

Later, the delegation visited Governor Sindh’s welfare initiatives, including the “Bell of Hope,” the “Ration Marquee,” the “IT Marquee,” and the historic office of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The probationary officers appreciated the Governor’s welfare programs and termed the “Bell of Hope” an exemplary model of public service that is bringing real change to the lives of common citizens. The participants also lauded the Governor’s public-centric efforts and expressed hope that such initiatives would continue in the future.