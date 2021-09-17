Governor unhappy over inordinate delay in establishment of gemstone laboratory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Friday expressed concerns and dismay over inordinate delay in establishing of gemstone laboratory and technical training Center in the province.

He directed authorities concerned to take all necessary measures immediately for launching work on the vital project.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Planning and Development Department, Civil Secretariat where Secretary Planning and Development Sultan Tareen met him and discussed hurdles that were hampering the initiative.

The governor said establishment of Gemstone Laboratory was to be completed in June but departmental matters had not been completed as yet which was very disappointing as renowned Belgian organization HRD was fully agree to set up Gemstone Laboratory in the province.

With the establishment of the Gemstone Laboratory, the precious stones of the province would be recognized in the world and their value would increase.

"Establishment of the Gemstone Laboratory in the province is a very important project and public interest and development projects of the province should not be delayed even for a minute," the governor observed.

The Gemstone Laboratory would provide world-class certification, training for cutting, polishing of precious stones. The establishment of the Gemstone Laboratory would boost the country's economy and create employment opportunities for the youth, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman added.