UrduPoint.com

Governor Unhappy Over Inordinate Delay In Establishment Of Gemstone Laboratory

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Governor unhappy over inordinate delay in establishment of gemstone laboratory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Friday expressed concerns and dismay over inordinate delay in establishing of gemstone laboratory and technical training Center in the province.

He directed authorities concerned to take all necessary measures immediately for launching work on the vital project.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Planning and Development Department, Civil Secretariat where Secretary Planning and Development Sultan Tareen met him and discussed hurdles that were hampering the initiative.

The governor said establishment of Gemstone Laboratory was to be completed in June but departmental matters had not been completed as yet which was very disappointing as renowned Belgian organization HRD was fully agree to set up Gemstone Laboratory in the province.

With the establishment of the Gemstone Laboratory, the precious stones of the province would be recognized in the world and their value would increase.

"Establishment of the Gemstone Laboratory in the province is a very important project and public interest and development projects of the province should not be delayed even for a minute," the governor observed.

The Gemstone Laboratory would provide world-class certification, training for cutting, polishing of precious stones. The establishment of the Gemstone Laboratory would boost the country's economy and create employment opportunities for the youth, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman added.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Visit June All Employment

Recent Stories

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation ..

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation & Commercialisation for Knowle ..

26 minutes ago
 Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

41 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

41 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

41 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

41 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.