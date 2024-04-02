Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Holy Trinity Church, Fatima Jinnah Road and cut the cake along with the leaders of the Christian community on the occasion of Easter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Holy Trinity Church, Fatima Jinnah Road and cut the cake along with the leaders of the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

He said that the doors of Governor’s House are open for the minority communities, said a statement on Tuesday.

He further said that we all are Pakistanis and we will solve the country's problems as a nation.

He said that he values the followers of every religion and belief.

The Governor Sindh also distributed Eidi among the Christian community members.