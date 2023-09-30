Open Menu

Governor's 'Bell Of Hope' Helps Reopen Complainants Showroom

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Governor's 'Bell of Hope' helps reopen complainants showroom

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has solved the problem of another complainant, who approached the bell of hope

KARACHI, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has solved the problem of another complainant, who approached the bell of hope.

A resident of Umarkot Bisharat complained about the forced closure of the showroom.

On the instructions of Governor Sindh, the relevant staff of the Governor's House contacted the SSP and reopened the business of Bisharat.

The person thanked the Governor and said that he had pined hopes of action from him, which was fulfilled.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Business Umarkot From

Recent Stories

Pink Ribbon to mark breast cancer awareness month ..

Pink Ribbon to mark breast cancer awareness month in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Baqar decides to appoint municipal magistrates, di ..

Baqar decides to appoint municipal magistrates, directs SSWMB for recovery from ..

2 minutes ago
 Baqar approves urban regeneration plan for Jamshed ..

Baqar approves urban regeneration plan for Jamshed, other old quarters

2 minutes ago
 CTO lauds traffic wardens for performing best duty ..

CTO lauds traffic wardens for performing best duty wardens on Eid Milad

2 minutes ago
 DC urges Tehsildars, Patwaris to ensure attendance ..

DC urges Tehsildars, Patwaris to ensure attendance for facilitating people in Ko ..

2 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti vows to end terrorism from country

Sarfraz Bugti vows to end terrorism from country

14 minutes ago
3.366m cotton bales obtained till now

3.366m cotton bales obtained till now

14 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of almost Rs 2.438 billion f ..

HESCO claims recovery of almost Rs 2.438 billion from consumers, electricity thi ..

14 minutes ago
 13 drug dealers arrested

13 drug dealers arrested

15 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court disposes of 257 cases in a week

The Supreme Court disposes of 257 cases in a week

15 minutes ago
 Regional force secretly supporting terrorist attac ..

Regional force secretly supporting terrorist attacks in Pakistan: Chinese Schola ..

15 minutes ago
 Australian Cricketers laud Babar Azam's remarkable ..

Australian Cricketers laud Babar Azam's remarkable cricketing prowess

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan