KARACHI, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has solved the problem of another complainant, who approached the bell of hope.

A resident of Umarkot Bisharat complained about the forced closure of the showroom.

On the instructions of Governor Sindh, the relevant staff of the Governor's House contacted the SSP and reopened the business of Bisharat.

The person thanked the Governor and said that he had pined hopes of action from him, which was fulfilled.