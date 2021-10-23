UrduPoint.com

Govt, Allies Parties On Same Page; Committed To Resolve Issues Related To Inflation: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and its allies parties were on the same page and committed to solve problems of common masses

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized that divided opposition parties under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) umbrella are working for their own personal agendas and these opposition parties have been completely exposed in front of the nation.

He said that reservations of opposition partners would be addressed through table talks, adding, they were just trying to create wedge between the PTI leadership and its coalition partners but they would miserably failed as they all are on same page.

Ali Khan said government and its allied partners are united for the development and prosperity of the country but the opposition parties who have made tall claims of protest against the government vowing to protect personal interests.

Replying to a question, he assured that PM Imran Khan is sincerely committed to control artificial inflation in the country, adding, government is considering various options to improve commodity supplies to the markets.

He said the PDM has already faced humiliation in previous protests against government as its leaders have lost their credibility and the people would not support these corrupt group again.

