Govt Allocates 333 Additional Medical Seats For Balochistan, Former FATA Students
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday announced the allocation of 333 additional medical and dental seats for students from Balochistan and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) headquarters, where the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to inclusive and equitable education, particularly for students from underprivileged and remote regions.
“In alignment with the Government’s commitment to equitable access and national integration, we have taken bold and deliberate steps to empower students from underprivileged and remote regions of the country,” Kamal said.
“Today, we have taken a strong decision to offer educational opportunities to our deprived students from FATA and Balochistan.”
The 333 seats have been allocated over and above existing quotas, based on recommendations from the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services.
These additional seats will be available for Higher Education Commission (HEC) scholars from Balochistan and FATA for the 2024–25 academic session.
Minister Kamal emphasized that the initiative is not merely about increasing numbers, but about addressing long-standing regional disparities and fostering a healthcare system that reflects the diversity of Pakistan.
He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his leadership, and praised the PM&DC, particularly its President, for swiftly implementing the decision.
A formal notification has already been issued, and public medical and dental colleges in Balochistan and FATA have been instructed to apply for seat enhancements through the PM&DC, in accordance with established criteria.
To ensure smooth implementation, provincial governments have been urged to expedite the seat allocation process. The PM&DC will monitor the rollout to maintain transparency, merit, and fairness.
“This initiative is about more than education—it’s about nation-building, integration, and ensuring that no capable student is left behind due to their socio-economic or geographic background,” Kamal concluded.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Secretariat South Punjab to hold rally in favour of Pakistan Army49 seconds ago
-
CDA reviews development projects, focuses on water supply, housing regulations54 seconds ago
-
Govt allocates 333 additional medical seats for Balochistan, former FATA students57 seconds ago
-
Authorities start crackdown on water violations in Pirwadhai, Satellite Town59 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews 'Clean Punjab Program', healthcare facilities1 minute ago
-
KP Police praised for swift recovery of snatched car belonging to Transgender Community in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Two held in elderly woman's blind murder case11 minutes ago
-
Health employees' leaves cancelled amid emergency measures11 minutes ago
-
Pehalgam's false flag operation exposes India's evil designs against Pakistan: Experts11 minutes ago
-
India should refrain from provocation: Governor Tessori11 minutes ago
-
'Echo de Music' workshop held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture11 minutes ago
-
CEO Health Authority visits THQ hospital21 minutes ago