Govt allocates 333 additional medical seats for Balochistan, former FATA students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday announced the allocation of 333 additional medical and dental seats for students from Balochistan and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) headquarters, where the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to inclusive and equitable education, particularly for students from underprivileged and remote regions.

“In alignment with the Government’s commitment to equitable access and national integration, we have taken bold and deliberate steps to empower students from underprivileged and remote regions of the country,” Kamal said.

“Today, we have taken a strong decision to offer educational opportunities to our deprived students from FATA and Balochistan.”

The 333 seats have been allocated over and above existing quotas, based on recommendations from the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services.

These additional seats will be available for Higher Education Commission (HEC) scholars from Balochistan and FATA for the 2024–25 academic session.

Minister Kamal emphasized that the initiative is not merely about increasing numbers, but about addressing long-standing regional disparities and fostering a healthcare system that reflects the diversity of Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his leadership, and praised the PM&DC, particularly its President, for swiftly implementing the decision.

A formal notification has already been issued, and public medical and dental colleges in Balochistan and FATA have been instructed to apply for seat enhancements through the PM&DC, in accordance with established criteria.

To ensure smooth implementation, provincial governments have been urged to expedite the seat allocation process. The PM&DC will monitor the rollout to maintain transparency, merit, and fairness.

“This initiative is about more than education—it’s about nation-building, integration, and ensuring that no capable student is left behind due to their socio-economic or geographic background,” Kamal concluded.