Govt announces huge relief package despite of economic challenges: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday said the government had announced hefty economic relief package to financially facilitate the masses despite of the economic challenges.

Uninterrupted gas and power supply were being providing to all parts of the country while no prolong loadshedding had been done in that regard, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the power consumers using 300 units and gas users withRs 2,000 monthly bills would be facilitated to deposit their bills through three monthly installments during the months of March, April and May.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all the decisions in best national interest.