UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Approaching Diplomatic Channels To Bring Back Nawaz: Vawda

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:56 PM

Govt approaching diplomatic channels to bring back Nawaz: Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government was approaching the different diplomatic channels in effective manners to bring back the convicted and fugitive former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to face the corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government was approaching the different diplomatic channels in effective manners to bring back the convicted and fugitive former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to face the corruption cases.

Nawaz Sharif had staged a drama for granting permission from the court to go abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds. It was unfortunate that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader had defrauded and deceived the whole nation regarding his treatment, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was looking healthy and fine, adding that he had adopted the narrative of country's enemies like India by criticizing the national institutions to achieve his political gains.

He termed the opposition parties a political orphan and they were trying to attack the institutions to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) which was impossible.

The people of country were demanding to continue the ongoing accountability process against corrupts and plunderers to recover the looted national wealth from them, he added.

Faisal Vawda said the main motives behind the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were to get relaxation in the corruption cases, but the government was committed to make the cases into logical conclusion.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking all possible measures to bring down the inflation and crackdown would also be launched against artificial inflation soon, adding the mechanism had already devised to check the price list to control price hike.

Commenting on Kashmir black day, he said Pakistan was fully supporting and standing with Kashmiri people to get their fundamental right to self-determination from the illegal Indian occupation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Water Fine Price Muslim All From Government Court Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

2 hours ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Exhibition of State Russian Museum to Open in Ital ..

3 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan Governor for joint efforts ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.