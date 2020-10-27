Govt approaching diplomatic channels to bring back Nawaz: Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government was approaching the different diplomatic channels in effective manners to bring back the convicted and fugitive former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to face the corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government was approaching the different diplomatic channels in effective manners to bring back the convicted and fugitive former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to face the corruption cases.

Nawaz Sharif had staged a drama for granting permission from the court to go abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds. It was unfortunate that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader had defrauded and deceived the whole nation regarding his treatment, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was looking healthy and fine, adding that he had adopted the narrative of country's enemies like India by criticizing the national institutions to achieve his political gains.

He termed the opposition parties a political orphan and they were trying to attack the institutions to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) which was impossible.

The people of country were demanding to continue the ongoing accountability process against corrupts and plunderers to recover the looted national wealth from them, he added.

Faisal Vawda said the main motives behind the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were to get relaxation in the corruption cases, but the government was committed to make the cases into logical conclusion.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking all possible measures to bring down the inflation and crackdown would also be launched against artificial inflation soon, adding the mechanism had already devised to check the price list to control price hike.

Commenting on Kashmir black day, he said Pakistan was fully supporting and standing with Kashmiri people to get their fundamental right to self-determination from the illegal Indian occupation.