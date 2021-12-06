Govt approves Rs1.5bln to improve power distribution in merged districts

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Power, Taj Muhammad Tarand Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs1.5 billion for upgradation of power distribution system and provision of electricity of new areas in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Power, Taj Muhammad Tarand Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs1.5 billion for upgradation of power distribution system and provision of electricity of new areas in merged districts.

Talking to APP, he said that improvement in the power distribution system in merged districts was the top priority of the government for which amount Rs 840 million released for installation of new feeders, transformers to resolve low voltage issue besides launching bifurcation projects.

He said the government has also approved Rs 4.36 billion for shifting over 5,000 mosques and worship places on solar energy across the province.

Taj Muhammad said that amount Rs1.79 bln has been earmarked for solarization of around 2,000 mosques in merged districts.

He said that construction of small hydro power plants in backward areas to overcome power shortage issue was the top priority of PTI government,Taj Muhammad Tarand said that KP is blessed with plenty of natural resources and the government is building mini hydropower projects in hilly areas to generate cheap electricity for the local population.

He said that Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has been directed to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects.