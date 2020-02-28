UrduPoint.com
Govt Bans Polythene Bags In Zoo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:09 PM

Govt bans polythene bags in zoo

The Punjab government has banned taking of polythene bags to the zoo, declaring it extremely dangerous for wildlife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has banned taking of polythene bags to the zoo, declaring it extremely dangerous for wildlife.

According to the zoo sources here on Friday, notices had been displayed at the cages of the animals for visitors so that protection of lives of the animals could be ensured.

Special instruction have also been issued to the canteens regarding the ban on polythene bags in the zoo.

