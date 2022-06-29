UrduPoint.com

Govt Believes In Transfer Of Powers To Grass-root Level: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government believes in transfer of powers at the grass-root level to change plight of the deprived segments of society

Talking to a delegation of trainee officers of the Punjab Local Government Academy, Lala Musa, led by Director Najeeb Aslam at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said provision of basic amenities to the people is the top priority of the present government.

Governor Punjab Muahammad Baligh ur Rehman said the PML-N government has increased the representation of women in the new Local Government system, adding that the institution of local government is important for every government. He said local government institutions play important role in the development of country.

Emphasising the need for improvement in public service delivery, the governor said the role of local government department in raising public awareness about health and sanitation in rural and urban areas is of vital importance.

Director Local Government Academy Najeeb Aslam briefed Governor Punjab on the working of the academy and informed that high quality training facilities in Punjab Local Government Academy have significantly improved performance. He said the courses have been tailored to meet the modern requirements, adding that so far hundreds of training courses for local government and community development officers have been successfully completed at Lala Musa Training Academy.

Director Local Government Training Academy Lala Musa Mian Najib Aslam presented a souvenir to Governor Punjab Muhamamd Baligh ur Rehman on the occasion.

