UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Can Suspend Cellular Services Under Special Circumstances; Rules Supreme Court

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:02 AM

Govt can suspend cellular services under special circumstances; rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ruled that the government could suspend cellular services under special circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ruled that the government could suspend cellular services under special circumstances.

A division bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial on April 22, set aside the IHC judgment which struck down the policy directive dated December 26, 2009 published by the Ministry of Information Technology (IT and Telecom Division) under Section 8(2)(c) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organisation) Act 1996.

The court in its judgment stated that the government could suspend mobile phone services in the specific situations.The PTA suspends mobile phone services on the specific occasions to ensure public order remains undisrupted.

In the instant case, the apex court decided that the government could suspend cellular services under special circumstances and ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and IT ministry to come up with relevant standard operating procedures and procedures to do so.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile April December Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.