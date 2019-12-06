Govt committed to building houses for poor segments of society :Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to building houses for the poor segments of the society under Pakistan Housing Scheme Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to building houses for the poor segments of the society under Pakistan Housing Scheme Programme.

In a series of tweets, she said that work on the project to provide shelter to poor people and general public was continuing at fast pace.

She said that implementation of fixed tax at the stage of sale of the houses and exemption of taxes on construction material at the time of construction would prove a milestone in promotion of housing industry.

Dr Firdous said that the government was working to make house building an easy task. She said that besides reducing capital value tax, e-statement paper system was also being introduced. Permission letters and no objection certificates are being reduced which would help promote housing sector and create job opportunities for the people related with this filed.

She said that time was not far off when the poor segments of the society would get their own houses as the hurdles in the construction of houses were being removed. She said that all promises made by the PM with the masses would be fulfilled.