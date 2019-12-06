UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Building Houses For Poor Segments Of Society :Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:56 PM

Govt committed to building houses for poor segments of society :Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to building houses for the poor segments of the society under Pakistan Housing Scheme Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to building houses for the poor segments of the society under Pakistan Housing Scheme Programme.

In a series of tweets, she said that work on the project to provide shelter to poor people and general public was continuing at fast pace.

She said that implementation of fixed tax at the stage of sale of the houses and exemption of taxes on construction material at the time of construction would prove a milestone in promotion of housing industry.

Dr Firdous said that the government was working to make house building an easy task. She said that besides reducing capital value tax, e-statement paper system was also being introduced. Permission letters and no objection certificates are being reduced which would help promote housing sector and create job opportunities for the people related with this filed.

She said that time was not far off when the poor segments of the society would get their own houses as the hurdles in the construction of houses were being removed. She said that all promises made by the PM with the masses would be fulfilled.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Firdous Ashiq Awan Job Sale National University All Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Fahad Qadir becomes first ever Pakistani to featur ..

12 minutes ago

'Mega fire' forms north of Sydney

2 minutes ago

Int'l Civil Aviation Day to be marked tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Russia, South Korea to Develop Updated Action Plan ..

2 minutes ago

PASSD to launch 'Nutritional Awareness Campaign'

2 minutes ago

UK Open University to enhance its cooperation with ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.