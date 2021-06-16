Govt committed to develop rural areas of Balochistan for welfare of public: Buledi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi on Wednesday said a new era has started by laying network of development projects in different areas of Makran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi on Wednesday said a new era has started by laying network of development projects in different areas of Makran.

He expressed these views in a statement on the commencement of work on the Awaran Hushab section of the M8-Highway.

The provincial minister said that the government was committed to develop rural areas of the province for welfare of public, he said.

The Minister said effective measures are being taken to bring them on par with the developed areas so that poverty could be eradicated from these areas and employment opportunities would be provided to the people.

He said that providing a conducive environment for trade and commerce in the city would open new avenues for social prosperity and economic activity therefore the present government has focused on the growth of other sectors as well as the development of the communications sector.

He said that the construction of this highway would facilitate the people of Awaran, Hushap in cross border trade and it would play a key role in increasing the volume of trade with Iran.

He said that the completion of this project would boost the agricultural sector in the region and would enable the timely delivery of agricultural commodities and fruits to other parts of the country.

At the same time, access to different parts of Hushab Awaran Kamlik will also be possible, he said.

Mir Zahoor Ahmad Baledi while reiterating his commitment said that the development journey of Makran would be carried forward with the same enthusiasm..