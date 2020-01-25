Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to root out menace of corruption from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to root out menace of corruption from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said people had great confidence in the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had all capabilities to bring the country out of all crisis.

The minister said the government was making all efforts for the development and prosperity of the country.

Replying to a question, she said the government had launched Ehsas Programme to facilitate poor people.

Zartaj Gul said it was for the first time that the government had caught big guns of corruption and sent them behind the bars, adding, the government would never make any compromise over its stance of accountability.