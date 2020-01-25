UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Eliminate Corruption: Zartaj Gul

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 11:12 PM

Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to root out menace of corruption from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to root out menace of corruption from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said people had great confidence in the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had all capabilities to bring the country out of all crisis.

The minister said the government was making all efforts for the development and prosperity of the country.

Replying to a question, she said the government had launched Ehsas Programme to facilitate poor people.

Zartaj Gul said it was for the first time that the government had caught big guns of corruption and sent them behind the bars, adding, the government would never make any compromise over its stance of accountability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor All From Government

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Eastern Turkey Earthquake Reaches ..

6 minutes ago

Gambians rally seeking dictator's trial for murder ..

6 minutes ago

Three Humanitarian Corridors Established in Idlib ..

47 minutes ago

PTI MPAs express confidence on Chief Minister Buzd ..

47 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

47 minutes ago

Four die, one injures in Khuzdar accident

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.